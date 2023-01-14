Arrest made in murder case involving missing Camarillo man whose body was found by hikers

Camarillo resident Jose Velasquez, 35, was reported missing in July. His remains were found by hikers in October. On Friday, Ventura County Sheriff's officials arrested a suspect on suspicion of murder.

Ventura County Sheriff's officials have arrested a man in connection with a murder case involving a Camarillo man who went missing in July.

The victim, 35-year-old Jose Antonio Velasquez, was eventually found dead in October by hikers in the Santa Monica Mountains. The discovery capped a months-long search during which the sheriff's office issued a plea for the public's help and Velasquez's friends and family organized search parties and hired a private investigator.

The death was deemed a homicide by the Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office in Los Angeles County, with the cause listed as multiple gunshot wounds. The coroner's office listed the victim's name as Jose Velasquez Turcios.

On Friday, Camarillo resident Rotherie Durell Foster, 37, was arrested on suspicion of murder, the sheriff's office said. While few details were given, the agency said in a release that major crimes detectives had identified Foster as the suspect during their investigation. They worked with the crime analysis unit to uncover evidence that allegedly linked Foster to the murder.

Rotherie Durell Foster

As of Friday evening, Foster had not been charged by prosecutors. But the Ventura County District Attorney's Office issued a release saying prosecutors were evaluating evidence and expected to make a decision on whether to file charges on Tuesday. Courts will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday.

A news conference with DA and sheriff's officials has been planned for noon Wednesday.

Velasquez had last been seen on July 27 when he went out to dinner with friends in Thousand Oaks, according to prosecutors. He was reported missing three days later. His van was found parked in the 1600 block of Rancho Conejo Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

Sheriff's officials had described his disappearance as suspicious, with foul play suspected.

On Friday night, Foster remained at the Todd Road Jail facility with total bail set at $2.25 million. Of that, $2 million was for the murder arrest, while the remainder was bail in a separate felony firearms case for which he was arrested in August, online jail records show.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Arrest made in murder case involving missing Camarillo man