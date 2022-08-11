Arrest made in the murder of a mother and her two young children in Northfield, New Hampshire

A juvenile has been arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of New Hampshire mother Kassandra Sweeney, age 25, and her two sons Benjamin Sweeney, age 4, and Mason Sweeney, age 1.

Sweeney and her sons were shot to death in Northfield on August 3, 2022. Each had been shot once. Police had responded to the family’s home at 56 Wethersfield Drive, after getting a 911 call.

Since the alleged perpetrator is a juvenile, the law precludes any further information from being released, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General.

Investigators did not reveal what connection the juvenile may or may not have have to the Sweeney family. The juvenile is also facing one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the homicides.

Last week, New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward said, “We’ve identified all of the involved parties, meaning they are accounted for. There is no reason to believe that the public in general is in any sort of danger.”

Earlier this week, Sweeney’s husband thanked the community for offering support as he continues to grieve the loss of his wife and two young boys.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Sean wrote, “I wanted to thank everyone for the outreach and support, while things will never be ‘normal’ again my body finally shut down and let me get some sleep last night and I woke up feeling as “normal” as possible. Thank you to everyone who has spent the last few days ensuring that the random idiots online are properly informed and while I still am unable to confirm anything as to what happened and who is responsible I’m beyond words to those who just know better and are stopping my name from being dragged through the mud and for making sure the rest of the world knows that my beautiful wife was the most amazing, caring, sweetest all around good person that anyone could ever meet and just how much she loved our boys. It is our job now to keep their memories alive.”

Kassandra’s cousin has set up a GoFundMe account to help Sean with funeral expenses.

On the site, Kassandra was described as “one of the most genuine and beautiful people you could ever meet.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

