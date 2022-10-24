Arrest made in murder of woman robbed, killed at ATM in Charlotte, CMPD says

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Karen Baker, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.

Baker, 48, was killed near an ATM at a shopping center in the University City area in July. She was robbed and then shot, police said at the time. She was at the ATM to withdraw money for her father-in-law, her family previously told The Charlotte Observer.

J’wuan Horton, 24, has been charged with first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of firearm by felon, the department announced. He is in jail without bond, Observer news partner WSOC reported.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released photos of a suspect in the robbery and shooting death of Karen Baker on July 13, 2022.

The news came months after CMPD released new photos of a suspect and a vehicle of interest.

“My mom, she brought something to Charlotte (that) Charlotte ain’t never seen before,” Baker’s son, Michael McClure, said at a news conference alongside police in July. “She was the type of person it don’t matter whether you’re ... having a bad day, a good day, you know, she was just the type of person to make you feel better regardless of who you are, what you’re going through.”

Baker was born in New Jersey but moved to western North Carolina as a young child. She is survived by a husband, four kids, two step-children and three grandchildren.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-8477 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600 or visiting charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Family was everything. She rose early to help them when she was killed in University City.