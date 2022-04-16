Arrest made in the murders of Grantville grandfather, grandmother and grandson

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

An arrest has been made in the Grantville triple homicide at Lock, Stock & Barrel Shooting Range, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday evening.

The suspect, 21-year-old Jacob Christian Muse of College Park, was arrested and charged with three counts of malice murder.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

He is being held in the Coweta County Jail, officials said.

On April 8, Grantville Police responded to the shooting range just after 8 p.m. after receiving a call that the owners Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., Evelyn Hawk and their 18-year-old grandson Alexander Luke Hawk were found dead inside of the family’s business.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said at that time the suspect, now identified as Muse left the scene with as many as 40 guns and the range’s surveillance camera and recorder were taken from the scene at 514 Bohannon Road, police said.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins spoke over the phone with Richard Hawk on Tuesday. Richard is the Coweta County coroner and first person on scene where he discovered the bodies of his parents and son.

TRENDING STORIES:

Muse’s arrest came one day after family members laid the three victims to rest.

Recommended Stories

  • Man arrested in killings of couple, grandson at Georgia gun range

    A Georgia man was arrested in connection with the killings of the owners of a Grantville shooting range and their teenage grandson last week, authorities said.

  • Arrest made in Grantville triple murder

    Investigators said they have made an arrest of a 21-year-old man in connection to the murder of the owners of a Grantville gun range and their grandson.

  • Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range

    A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal armed robbery at a Georgia gun range that left three members of a family dead last week. Jacob Christian Muse, of College Park, is charged with three counts of malice murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Friday. When Grantville officers arrived at the scene of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range on the night of April 8, they discovered the bodies of the gun range's owner, along with his wife and grandson.

  • Take Back the Night: Marion event raises awareness of sexual violence

    Take Back the Night is an organization committed to ending sexual, domestic, and relationship violence.

  • Grand Rapids police chief willing to review any policy after Black man fatally shot in the head

    It took about three minutes for more officers to arrive after they were called to where a Grand Rapids police officer reported he was chasing Patrick Lyoya. That short foot chase turned into a struggle that ended with the officer shooting and killing the 26-year-old.

  • LVH-Pocono lifts lockdown as police investigate shooting

    The lockdown was lifted as of 2 p.m.

  • Lawsuit filed against parents of teenager in connection with son's sexual assault

    The civil suit is related to one of three incidents involving the teen. The most recent one is linked to the resignation of a Pickerington principal.

  • Murder-suicide leaves 4 children without parents in Georgia town

    Four children have lost both parents after a murder suicide incident in Waco.

  • Designer Amina Muaddi Slams 'Vile' Rumor She Had an Affair with A$AP Rocky amid Rihanna's Pregnancy

    A Twitter user claimed on Thursday that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had broken up after the rapper cheated with Muaddi, who called the accusation an "unfounded lie" on Friday

  • Ormond father who killed infant son sentenced to life after jury rejects death sentence

    The jury deliberated for two hours before rejecting a death recommendation, meaning Calib Scott had to be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

  • Text at pope's Good Friday service scrapped after Ukrainian protest

    A Ukrainian and a Russian woman took part in Pope Francis' Good Friday "Way of the Cross" service, but the meditation they wrote was scrapped after Ukrainians protested, saying the war made it inopportune. The traditional Via Crucis procession at Rome's Colosseum had become embroiled in controversy earlier this week when the programme showed that the two friends, a nurse and a student nurse at a Rome hospital, would take part. The candlelight service consists of the 14 Stations of the Cross, stages between the condemnation of Jesus to death and his burial.

  • Coronavirus: Shanghai finds a record 3,200 cases with Covid-19 symptoms as mass tests uncover Omicron lurking in families in cloistered homes

    More residents in Shanghai are showing up sick, as more than half a dozen rounds of mass tests found the Covid-19 disease lurking among family members cloistered in locked-down homes across the city of 25 million people. Symptomatic cases rose by 20 per cent to a record 3,200, out of 23,072 infections, according to data of the previous 24 hours released on Friday. That brought Shanghai's total to 303,000 cases since March 1, of which nine patients - unvaccinated, elderly residents from 70 to 93

  • Twitter CEO tells employees company not 'held hostage' by Musk offer -source

    (Reuters) -Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal sought to reassure employees during an all-hands meeting on Thursday that the company was not being "held hostage" by news of Elon Musk's offer to buy the company, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. As Agrawal took questions from staff that were posted on the company's Slack messaging service, he encouraged employees to remain focused and told them "we as employees control what happens," said the source, who did not want to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

  • At 97, Mormon president becomes oldest in church history

    The president of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints became the faith's oldest leader in history on Thursday at 97 years, seven months and six days. President Russell Nelson, a former heart surgeon, has led the faith known widely as the Mormon church since 2018 and oversees everything from the church's multibillion-dollar financial holdings to church doctrine and policy. Church presidents serve until they die.

  • Ex-Michigan music professor gets prison on child sex charges

    A former University of Michigan violin professor has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to transporting a girl across states lines for sex. A federal judge who sentenced Stephen Shipps, 69, on Thursday also ordered the Ann Arbor man to pay $120,000 in restitution to his victim, federal prosecutors said. Shipps offered an apology and his lawyer had asked for no prison time.

  • Ukraine war weighs on pope's Good Friday Colosseum ritual

    The war in Ukraine loomed over the traditional Good Friday Colosseum procession in Rome, after the Vatican’s choice of a Russian woman to be among the cross-bearers angered Ukrainians. Thousands of pilgrims and tourists flocked to the site hours earlier, in hope of catching a glimpse of Pope Francis, who presides over the service from an elevated point near the Roman Forum. Earlier this week, Ukraine’s ambassador to the Holy See and the archbishop of Kyiv denounced the Vatican’s plan to have a Ukrainian woman and a Russian woman carry the cross together during the procession.

  • Dolphin stranded on Texas beach dies after beachgoers try to ride the animal

    A sick dolphin stranded on Quintana Beach in Texas died after a crowd of beachgoers tried to ride the animal and push it back to sea.

  • Frank James, now a suspect in NYC subway shooting, discussed violence in YouTube clips

    The man now considered a suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting appeared to post videos of himself on social media expressing bigoted views, violence and criticism of New York City Mayor Eric Adams' policies addressing public safety and homeless outreach on subways.

  • Subway shooting heightens NYC mayor's focus on rising crime

    Mayor Eric Adams, a former New York City police captain, took office this year with a central focus on making the city feel safe and trying to return it to some sense of normalcy post-pandemic. The morning rush-hour attack, in which 10 people were shot on a system that serves as the arteries of New York, complicates Adams’ push to address crime and persuade people that the city of nearly 9 million is safe. It also occurred amid a broader, multi-year debate about policing and crime, and how the city should respond.

  • Federal Pandemic Money Has Spurred Fraud. Tax Refunds Are Getting Filched.

    Fraudsters also are stealing stimulus money, tax credits and unemployment benefits. "We've never seen fraud at this scale before," says a former government official.