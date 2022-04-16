Arrest made in the murders of Grantville grandfather, grandmother and grandson

An arrest has been made in the Grantville triple homicide at Lock, Stock & Barrel Shooting Range, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday evening.

The suspect, 21-year-old Jacob Christian Muse of College Park, was arrested and charged with three counts of malice murder.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

He is being held in the Coweta County Jail, officials said.

On April 8, Grantville Police responded to the shooting range just after 8 p.m. after receiving a call that the owners Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., Evelyn Hawk and their 18-year-old grandson Alexander Luke Hawk were found dead inside of the family’s business.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said at that time the suspect, now identified as Muse left the scene with as many as 40 guns and the range’s surveillance camera and recorder were taken from the scene at 514 Bohannon Road, police said.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins spoke over the phone with Richard Hawk on Tuesday. Richard is the Coweta County coroner and first person on scene where he discovered the bodies of his parents and son.

TRENDING STORIES:

Muse’s arrest came one day after family members laid the three victims to rest.