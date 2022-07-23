Arrest made after naked man follows women on Central Florida beach, police say

A Merritt Island man was arrested early Saturday after police said he exposed himself to three adult women on the beach south of Minuteman Causeway.

Cocoa Beach police responded to the south end of Cocoa Beach around 1 a.m. on Saturday after receiving a 911 call from three victims who stated they were followed on the beach for several blocks by a naked male.

According to a news release, the man followed the woman from South 2nd Street to their rental home in the south end of the city.

The suspect, later identified as Alexander Civitate, allegedly touched himself continually in a lewd manner during this encounter, police said.

Read: Hot temperatures and scattered showers continue Saturday

Police located Civitate at the east end of 6th Street.

The victims positively identified Civitate and he was taken into custody without incident.

Read: Mega Millions: Still no winner as jackpot soars to $790 million

The 33-year-old is being charged with exposure of sexual organs.

Read: Florida unemployment rate falls to 2.8% in June

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.