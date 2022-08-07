Arrest made in Nashua, NH murder

Police have arrested a man in connection with a woman’s murder in Nashua, N.H.

Miguel Ramirez, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Julie Graichen, the N.H. Attorney General’s office said.

Graichen was found dead in an apartment on Kinsley Street Friday evening. The Medical Examiner determined her cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

Ramirez is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Naashua on Monday.

