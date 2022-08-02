Arrest made in Newfane cow dispute

Aug. 2—TOWN OF NEWFANE — The owner of an animal sanctuary who has been embroiled in a controversy over a cow and steer that wandered onto her property last month has been arrested and is facing a charge of grand larceny.

New York State Police confirmed Tuesday morning that Tracy A. Murphy, 59, the owner of Asha's Farm Sanctuary on Coomer Road, was arrested on the charge stemming from her refusal to turn over cattle that she found on her property on July 16.

State police said Tuesday that a warrant, secured following an investigation involving the SPCA of Niagara, the Niagara County District Attorney's Office and the Town of Newfane, was executed at the farm sanctuary on Tuesday.

Attempts to contact Murphy and her attorney were not immediately successful.

The cattle controversy started when a cow and a steer wandered onto Murphy's property.

A neighboring farmer, Scott Gregson, contended that the animals belonged to him. Murphy refused to give the animals to Gregson, arguing that he needed to show her proof that he actually owned them. Murphy later said that she believed she was owed compensation for housing the animals if Gregson did provide proof that they were his.