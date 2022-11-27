Arrest made after noose found at RHAM High School

Nov. 26—State police have arrested a juvenile in connection with a noose found on RHAM High School property last week.

The noose was found in the boys locker room of the high school on November 18, and Connecticut State Police began an investigation.

N e i t h e r t h e Superintendent of Schools, Colin McNamara, nor the Board of Education Chair, Mike Morris, returned requests for comment on the incident from the Chronicle. However, representatives from the local branch of the NAACP called it a hate crime and called for swift police action on a conviction and representatives from the local Coalition on Diversity and Equity recommended that the district take more steps to promote inclusion within the school system.

The arrest of the youth was made on November 23 after the police investigation. Because of the age of the suspect, the name and address of the offender was not released, but according to the state police arrest record, the suspect is white and male, and attends RHAM High School.

"After a lengthy investigation, including reviewing video surveillance, conducting canvasses and conducting numerous interviews, an arrest warrant was submitted to the Willimantic Juvenile Court against a 17- year- old RHAM High School student," said the state police arrest record from investigating officer, Trooper Tom Regan. " After being reviewed by the Willimantic Juvenile Court, a warrant was granted."

The charges include one count of placing a noose on property, and one count of breach of peace in the second degree.

" Per order of the court, the 17-year-old was issued a juvenile summons for his violation of the Connecticut General Statutes," the record said.

The court date is set for November 29.