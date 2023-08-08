Arrest made in North Port shooting, woman was shot in head and neck several times

A 62-year-old North Port man was arrested by police on Tuesday and has been charged with homicide in a shooting.

Darryl Dye, 62, called the North Port Police Department's non-emergency line at 4 p.m. on Monday to report a dead person. Officers responded to a home on the 6000 block of Kilepa Court, where they found the body of the 57-year-old woman who lived in the mobile home. She had been shot in the head and neck area multiple times, police officials said.

Officers said that Dye made statements during their initial contact that were concerning in addition to evidence that was located on the scene.

When Dye called the police, EMTs were conferenced in the call and asked if he would go inside the home and perform CPR until medics arrived. He said he didn't want to go inside and that she was "beyond help."

Police investigators found bullet shell casings on the floor near the body, but they weren't able to locate a gun. Based on bullet holes, investigators determined that she was shot by another person.

Unnamed persons in the police report said the victim didn't have a gun but that Dye did. They said that she didn't like him having a gun, according to a police report.

Dye had recently started living in the home, but police officials didn’t say what relation he had to the woman. Her identity is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

Dye was transported to the Sarasota County Jail with no bond.

