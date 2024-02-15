Arrest made in North Providence church fire. What we know.

PROVIDENCE – A North Providence man is facing a charge of malicious destruction of property by fire for allegedly trying to torch the Shiloh Gospel Temple around midnight Sunday.

Federal authorities say Kevin Colantonio purchased $10 of gasoline and a Bic lighter at Cumberland Farms before heading on foot to the Pentecostal church at 974 Charles St in North Providence and igniting several fires around the building.

Colantonio is charged with maliciously damaging or destroying property, according to an affidavit unsealed Thursday in U.S. District Court.

Suspect spotted by Ring camera

North Providence police were alerted hours before the fires by Temple Pastor Eric Perry that someone had tried to break into the church. Perry, on his way back from a conference in Florida, said he spotted the man via a Ring security camera the church recently installed.

Perry shouted at the man through the camera, telling him the building was a church, but he continued trying to break through the door before destroying the surveillance camera, according to authorities.

The Shiloh Gospel Temple on Charles St. in North Providence was the scene of an arson fire on in the early hours of February 12, 2024.

Another witness reported seeing a hooded man pouring what is believed to be gasoline around the church and then setting it ablaze, according to the affidavit.

A window was broken, and the fires left the church filled with the smell of smoke and gasoline, forcing the Shiloh Gospel Temple to hold its Sunday service at another church. The church has been around for 35 years and has about 100 members.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal investigated, along with the North Providence Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

This is a developing story and will be updated

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Arrest made in North Providence church burning of Shiloh Gospel Temple