Arrest made in Nov. 5 shooting in downtown Morgantown

Dec. 15—A Pennsylvania man is facing charges for attempted first-degree murder and wanton endangerment involving a firearm in relation to a shooting in downtown Morgantown on Nov. 5.

According to a criminal complaint filed by a Morgantown Police detective, Nyqwan Sky McCargo, 18, of Uniontown, Pa., allegedly fired six shots at another man in downtown Morgantown at approximately 1:29 a.m. the morning of Nov. 5.

The victim was said to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds resulting in injuries to both of his legs, requiring medical treatment.

Witnesses to the shooting told officers the suspect was a black male wearing a mask, the complaint said.

Police say those on scene at the time stated that the suspect "had been in the middle of the crosswalk, had looked toward High Street, and then had shot a firearm multiple times in the direction of High Street."

While emergency personnel responded to the victim, the complaint reads, an MPD officer spoke with a male matching the suspect's description, who was identified as McCargo.

McCargo was frisked for a weapon at that time, but nothing was found, police say. McCargo allegedly told the officer who stopped him that he had been at Pryzm Nightclub on High Street when he heard the gunshots.

As part of the investigation, detectives interviewed the victim who reported that prior to the shooting, he had been at Pryzm Nightclub when he saw McCargo, whom he knew.

According to the complaint, the victim told detectives that bouncers at Pryzm had removed McCargo from the nightclub earlier that evening after he tried to fight the victim inside the building.

Shortly after that, the victim said he was walking on High Street when he saw McCargo near the intersection of Fayette and Chestnut streets.

The victim told police that when McCargo saw him, he fired a gun at him multiple times without provocation, the complaint said.

McCargo is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on $75, 000 bond.

