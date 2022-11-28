Arrest made in Nov. 7 McKeesport shooting

A Penn Hills man is in custody after police say he shot a man earlier this month in McKeesport.

Quenton Hughes, 40, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and a firearms violation for a Nov. 7 shooting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police investigate McKeesport shooting

McKeesport police responded to the 2100 block of Beacon Street around 6 a.m. for an adult male that was shot multiple times. The victim, a 45-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to Allegheny County police. He is currently in stable condition.

Detectives investigating the shooting determined Hughes was responsible and obtained an arrest warrant, according to a police report.

Hughes turned himself in to sheriff’s deputies Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached through social media sites.

TRENDING NOW:

Paramedic who died after ambulance crash in Pittsburgh identified Body found in Monongahela River identified Missing Cleveland woman found shot to death in Allegheny County backyard; death ruled a homicide VIDEO: Cyber Monday: Tips to shop safely DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts