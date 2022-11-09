Arrest made in Oct. 16 shooting death and car crash on Mundy and Weldon streets

Update: Man arrested and charged with murder

On Tuesday, Jaheim Mitchell, 17, was arrested and charged with the Oct. 16 murder of Rashard Kinlaw, 21.

U.S. Marshals located Mitchell on Nov. 8 in Martinez, Ga. He is in custody at the Columbia County Jail.

SPD officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at Mundy and Weldon streets around 8 p.m. on Oct. 16. They found an overturned sedan and Kinlaw inside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Memorial Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Kinlaw's was the 25th homicide of the year.

