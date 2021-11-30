Arrest made in October shooting death in SE Marion; victim knew suspect but motive unknown

A judge has denied bail for a Belleview man accused of shooting another man to death on Oct. 26 and then fleeing from law enforcement.

Johnnie Bee Samuel, 30, appeared before County Judge Tommy Thompson via Zoom from the Marion County Jail on Tuesday morning for his first appearance. He was being held at the Sumter County Jail until Monday.

The judge asked for a review of the defendant's criminal history. Assistant State Attorney Carrie Proctor said Samuel's prior convictions include resisting arrest without violence and petit theft.

Homicide: Arrest made in shooting death in Belleview

Murder charge: Ocala teen charged with second-degree murder denied bail during court appearance

New charge: Ocala murder defendant back in jail, this time accused of bilking bank

Proctor told the judge that since Samuel fled the scene to a different county, he should not be granted bail. Thompson agreed.

Thompson appointed the Public Defender's Office to represent Samuel and set his next court date for early January. Samuel is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm.

Willie Lee Jones was a 'caring person who loved helping people'

LaKay Jones, the widow of victim Willie Lee Jones, told a Star-Banner reporter that her husband was a "caring person who loved helping people." She said her husband would give people odd jobs so they could earn money.

Willie Jones

Jones said her husband was a wholesale car salesman whom everyone knew they could go to if they needed a vehicle.

"He would go out of his way to help people. He loved his family and his children," Jones said. "He was full of life, a jokester and a fun loving guy."

The Joneses were married for 30 years and have have twin adult boys. Between them, she said, they have eight other children, five boys and three girls, all adults.

She said her husband, who turned 60 in June, was born in Alabama and raised in Marion County. The funeral was on Nov. 6.

Jones said they did "so much together" as a family, and she's going to miss that.

Story continues

"I'm going to miss us working in the yard, going out to dinner, taking trips, visiting family, him just being around the house," she said.

Jones said they knew Samuel as a neighbor and he was one of the ones her husband helped. She said her husband gave him odd jobs.

Here's what happened on Oct. 26

Sheriff's detectives said the shooting occurred in the 3700 block of Southeast 95th Street. A Medical Examiner's Office report notes Jones was shot once in the side of the head, twice in his face and once near the collarbone.

Detectives believe the firearm used was a revolver; no shell casings were recovered.

Detective Billy Burleson interviewed a man who said he heard gunshots, but did not see the shooting. But he did see Samuel slowly drive off in an older model red Cadillac.

Other people told sheriff's deputies about hearing gunshots and seeing a man fitting Samuel's description leaving the area. They identified Samuel as the person who left the scene after the shooting.

That same day, a deputy saw Samuel drive his vehicle onto Interstate 75 at County Road 484. Other deputies joined the pursuit, which led into Sumter County, where they had to perform a P.I.T. maneuver. Samuel was then detained, deputies said.

Burleson went to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office to interview Samuel about the shooting. Samuel asked for a lawyer. He was booked into the Sumter jail on a charge of fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement while the homicide investigation continued.

The investigation into the fatal shooting continued, and detectives found key pieces of evidence

Deputies seized the car Samuel was driving. It was processed for fingerprints and swabbed for DNA.

Deputies said they found a .38-caliber Charter Arms revolver on the passenger floorboard. They said five rounds had been fired. As they continued searching the car, deputies found the gun's ammunition.

The evidence was collected for testing.

Detective interviews an eyewitness

On Oct. 28, two days after the shooting, Burleson interviewed a man who said he had spoken with Jones on the day of the homicide. The man said Jones' truck would not start. He said Jones asked him to call his son, so he went into the house to make the call.

With a suspect in custody on related charges, the Marion County Sheriff's Office continued investigating the fatal shooting of Willie Jones.

The man said he went inside and heard Jones say that Samuel was going to jump start the vehicle. The man said he went outside and was bending over to pick up the jumper cables when he head a pop sound.

He said when he turned around, he saw Samuel shoot Jones three times in the face, according to the affidavit.

The man said Samuel then got into a vehicle and drove away. He called 911.

FDLE tests the gun and projectiles

The gun and projectiles taken from Jones' body were sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement laboratory for testing.

Johnnie Bee Samuel was booked into the Marion County Jail in Ocala on Monday.

Detectives said on Nov. 10 they were notified that the items matched. A warrant on the murder charge was obtained.

Officials said they don't have a motive for the shooting.

"My husband was well known in the community and an all around great guy. His family will miss him dearly," Jones' widow said.

Contact Austin L. Miller at 867-4118, austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Florida man charged with second-degree murder in October shooting