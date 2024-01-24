Arrest made in October shooting of Shelby man

Howard Baccus was shot and killed in Oct.

An arrest has been made in an October shooting in Shelby that left one man dead, according to Shelby Police.

Nathan Cornelius Brooks, 52, is charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a weapon into an occupied property. He is being held with no bond at the Cleveland County Detention Center and had his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

On Oct. 7, 2023, police responded to a call on Broad Street at 3:41 a.m. and found Howard Samuel Baccus, 67, inside the house with a gunshot wound, according to Shelby Police Chief Brad Fraser.

Capt. Seth Treadway said when officers responded to the shooting, Baccus was talking, alert and conscious and later died of his wounds at the hospital. Treadway said officers were able to get a victim statement which investigators corroborated with other witness statements.

"We just corroborated that statement through further investigation and ultimately got to a point where investigators and the District Attorney's Office had enough to go ahead and charge him (Brooks) with murder," he said Wednesday morning. "We enlisted the help of the U.S. Marshalls and located him yesterday on Kings Road Extension."

Treadway said Brooks was arrested without incident at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday. He said he does not have information on what led to the shooting.

"It's always good to give the family some sense of justice," Treadway said.

Baccus was described in his obituary as a man who was passionate about his family and his grandchildren.

Born in Ohio, he moved to Cleveland County as a young child where he eventually met and married his former wife, Emma, and they had three children.

According to his obituary, Baccus was a skilled tradesman and acquired knowledge of construction, masonry, landscaping and general contracting. He also had many interests and talents and was described as a culinary genius, self-taught artist, avid reader, history and nature lover and a tough trivia opponent.

"Howard wore many titles throughout his life: husband, dad, brother, son, friend, cousin, 'favorite nephew.' He was a strong, larger-than-life, loving and supportive father," his obituary said. "His most well-known title, being 'Paw Paw.' Howard was very proud to instill hard work, dedication, focus, spirituality and the importance of education into his grandchildren and family."

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Arrest made in October shooting of Shelby man