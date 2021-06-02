Arrest made in oil dumping that damaged Plant City wetlands

PLANT CITY — A Plant City man was arrested for dumping oil in a wetlands area near his home, causing an estimated $10,000 in damage and forcing an emergency cleanup of the site, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Omar Hernandez, 33, faces one count of causing pollution that harms or injures human health or welfare, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

The dumping occurred over a period of time in April and covered an area that measures 80-by-12 feet, the Sheriff’s Office said — roughly the dimensions of a semitrailer.

The location was a rural area along the 4000 block of Cooper Road, the Sheriff’s Office said — about four miles north of Interstate 4 between Thonotosassa and Knights Griffin roads. Hernandez lives at 4110 Cooper Road, according to jail records, across the street from an area of wooded, vacant land.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection investigated the incident and verified that the substance dumped was oil. Fish, vegetation and wildlife in the immediate area were affected, the Sheriff’s Office said. The arrest was made May 19 by the sheriff’s Environmental Enforcement Unit.

Based on the size of the dumping, the state had an emergency clean-up done and hired a contractor to rehabilitate the area.

Used oil can be safely disposed of at most automotive maintenance centers or auto parts stores, the Sheriff’s Office said. It should be placed in a plastic or metal container and tightly sealed.

Hernandez was booked into the Hillsborough County jail and released on $2,000 bail.

Anyone with information about an agricultural/environmental crime or a loose animal is asked to call (813) 247-8200.