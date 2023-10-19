Arrest made in Oklahoma County Courthouse garage shooting; bond set at $10 million

An 18-year-old man accused of being involved in a shooting that injured two people in a parking garage near Oklahoma County's office and courts complex was being held Wednesday on a $10 million bond, court records show.

The suspect, whom The Oklahoman is not naming because he has not yet been charged, was taken into custody by Oklahoma County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday.

Officials have said the shooting happened in an Oklahoma County-owned parking garage earlier that same day after members of two rival gangs had fought in the lobby of the eighth floor of the Oklahoma County Courthouse.

The shooting injured two adults, who later showed up at OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center to seek treatment for their wounds.

Authorities said Thursday they did not have updated information on the severity of the shooting victims' injuries. However, they earlier had said they believed their wounds were not life-threatening.

Authorities also reiterated Thursday that neither the shooting victims nor anyone else who might have been involved in the earlier fight or shooting are cooperating with investigators.

The arrested 18-year-old was captured on security video the county uses inside the garage, and was identified by Oklahoma City police who were familiar with the suspect, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said Thursday.

