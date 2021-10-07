Arrest made in one stolen vehicle case, suspect sought in another

Oct. 7—Joplin police arrested a 37-year-old woman on stolen vehicle charges Saturday and obtained warrants for the arrest of a suspect in a separate case involving a vehicle and other stolen property recovered through the execution of a search warrant on Monday.

Police were looking Saturday for a 2015 Kia Rio reported stolen by its owner, William Henson, of Joplin, when the vehicle crashed near the intersection of Murphy Avenue and 26th Street in the course of fleeing an officer.

Sgt. Tom Bowin said the woman driving the vehicle, Yolanda D. Smith, 37, of Reeds, was taken into custody on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest and on three outstanding warrants.

Arrest warrants were issued Monday for Jonathon D. Hamm, 29, of Joplin, following the serving of a search warrant and recovery of stolen property at 1210 S. Roosevelt Ave.

Among the various property recovered was a Nissan Frontier that had been reported stolen from Nixon's Garage at 711 S. Patterson Ave. The warrant issued for Hamm's arrest charges him with tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing and three counts of forgery and carries a $25,000 bond.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.