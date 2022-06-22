Arrest made in one of two attacks at El Pescadero Park in Tracy

A 28-year-old Tracy man has been arrested and faces attempted murder charges in connection with a June 2 assault at El Pescadero Park in Tracy.

Aaron James Mears has been booked into San Joaquin County jail on suspicion of an attack at the park on a 43-year-old Tracy man who was hospitalized in critical condition from injuries sustained in the assault. The victim has since been released from the hospital, police said.

This was the first of two attacks at El Pescadero Park in the past three weeks.

A 32-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries after being assaulted by an unknown suspect at the park on Sunday, June 21, police said.

At 2:20 a.m. Sunday, the man a Tracy resident was assaulted at the park. He remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Police said the two assaults do not appear to be related.

“We believe in both instances that the involved parties were known to one another. These do not appear to be random acts of violence.” Tracy Police Department Spokesman Sergeant Mario Ysit said.

“The fact they’re two violent crimes. We have a concern about controlling crime there, but we don't believe there's a high level of risk for people outside the park area.” Ysit said.

El Pescadero Park has been the setting for countless crimes over the years.

In September 2020, Tracy began installing cameras in hopes of improving safety in the parks.

El Pescadero, Lincoln, Gretchen Talley, and Dr. Powers parks were among those to receive surveillance cameras during a first phase.

“We're continuing to increase our enforcement in the area and use other investigative techniques to try to quell the amount of crime that is occurring specifically in that area because there is obviously an uptick in that.” Ysit said.

The Tracy Police Department is encouraging anyone with information on Sunday’s assault to call Detective Ray Reynoso at (209) 831-6640 or email Raymundo.Reynoso@TracyPD.com or call Tracy Crime Stoppers at (209) 831-4847 a reward of $300 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

