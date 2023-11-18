Arrest made in New Orleans East neighborhood shooting

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 37-year-old man was arrested by the New Orleans Police Department on Friday, Nov. 17, in connection with a shooting that left a woman dead in a New Orleans East neighborhood.

According to New Orleans police, officers responded to a shooting in the 8600 block of Castle Court on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Office of the Inspector General concludes investigation into former OPCD Executive Director Tyrell Morris

Police say that at the scene, officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Through further investigation, NOPD officers identified and arrested Carl Wilson in connection with the shooting.

Wilson was charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information regarding the case can contact NOPD Homicide Section detectives at (504)-658-5300.

Latest Posts

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.