Arrest made in Osceola County beating death, deputies say

A Central Florida man is behind in Seminole County after being arrested for manslaughter.

Bryant Scott Demelo, 34, was arrested in Seminole County for an active warrant and is waiting to be extradited back to Osceola County.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

On Sept. 5, Osceola County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Kissimmee in response to a suspicious death.

When police arrived, they located the victim who appeared to have been beaten.

Read: McCarthy secures House speaker after 15th vote

Detectives determines that Demelo was the last person who have been in contact with the victim.

According to a news release, the victim suffered severe injuries and was knocked unconscious. Demelo left the scene without calling 911 or rendering aid, deputies said.

Read: Teen shot at Wekiva High School, suspect at large, deputies say

The Medical Examiners’ office ruled that the death was caused by blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Demelo told deputies that he and the victim met on an online chat group for sexual encounters and the two arranged to meet in person.

Read: Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.1 billion

Deputies said that Demelo stated that he beat the victim during the encounter.

At the time of arrest, Demelo was in possession of methamphetamine.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.