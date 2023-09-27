Arrest made over false threat called into Suffern High School

A juvenile was arrested in Rockland County on Wednesday after they called Suffern High School about a false threat.

Ramapo police said in a news release that person called the school anonymously Friday to report a chlorine and gas leak at the school. After investigating, police determined the threat was false. The suspect was arrested Tuesday for falsely reporting an incident in the first degree.

Det. Sgt. Michael Higgins of the Ramapo police said they will not release information, including age and gender of the suspect, because of their age.

The school received another threat about a bomb on campus on Sept. 21. Ramapo Police said that threat is still under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Suffern NY High School false threat: Juvenile arrest made in call made