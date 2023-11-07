A Pendleton man was arrested Monday in connection with an October shooting in Over-the-Rhine.

Devonte Banks, 23, is charged with murder in the death of Damarcus Duffy.

Investigators say Duffy was shot in the 1600 block of Walnut Street on Oct. 21 just after 9 p.m. Someone took him to Christ Hospital following the incident where he later died.

Banks is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center awaiting a hearing in his case. Court records show Banks has prior convictions on weapons charges and was responsible for an aggravated robbery when he was a juvenile.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Arrest made in Over-the-Rhine killing