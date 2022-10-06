UPDATE: Arrest made over threats to Gainesville ISD buildings

Oct. 6—Gainesville police have arrested a teen they believe has made social media threats toward local schools.

According to a Gainesville Police Department press release, it has received several reports of potential threats at Gainesville Independent School District campuses that were posted on social media.

"Department personnel have been investigating these threats in conjunction with the Gainesville Independent School District Police Department," the release stated. "On Oct. 5, 2022, the Gainesville Police Department arrested a 13-year-old male for the offense of Terroristic Threats, which is a third degree felony in relation to one of the social media posts. There are additional posts which are still being investigated."

The threats came Tuesday, apparently from two different sources, according to GISD spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger. She said district police and Gainesville police investigators responded to district campuses immediately.

"Gainesville ISD takes these matters very seriously and will be pursuing charges to the fullest extent provided by state and federal statutes as well as disciplinary consequences provided by the Student Code of Conduct and the Texas Education Code," GISD Superintendent Dr. Stewart said in a public statement. "We appreciate the cooperation and hard work of the administrators, GISD Police and GPD in assisting with this investigation and in maintaining the safety of our campuses."

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call 940-668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.