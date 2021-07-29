Arrest made in Oxford boat theft

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·1 min read

Jul. 29—OXFORD — A Lafayette County man has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing a boat.

A resident in the 400 block of Hathorn Road reported that someone stole a boat from their house on July 26. The home's security cameras captured a picture of the vehicle that hauled away the boat. Oxford police were able to locate the truck that stole the boat later that same night.

Brandon Metts, 36, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with grand larceny. During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $10,000.

william.moore@djournal.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Early morning shooting inside Kansas City, Kansas, home kills man in his 40s

    The deadly shooting occurred early Thursday inside a house in the 1100 block of Freeman Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

  • Apple to Sell $6.5 Billion of Bonds in Four Part High-Grade Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is tapping the U.S. investment-grade bond market with a $6.5 billion sale in four parts as the tech giant increasingly looks to return cash to shareholders.The longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, is set to yield 0.92 percentage points above Treasuries, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. Initial price discussions were in the 1.15 percentage points range.Proceeds from the sale will be

  • U.S. Senate passes $2.1 billion emergency funds for Capitol Police, Afghans

    The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved emergency funding to replenish the Capitol Police and bolster security after the Jan. 6 riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump and to evacuate Afghans who helped American forces from their country. The $2.1 billion bill was passed by the Senate by a vote of 98-0. The House of Representatives, which previously passed its own $1.9 billion bill, was planning to promptly approve the Senate version, which would clear the way for President Joe Biden to sign it into law.

  • Outrage Grows After Deputies Beat Native American Man, Kill His Dog

    via YouTube/Inyo County Sheriff’s OfficeLast Saturday around 2 a.m., a pair of deputies in a tiny California city responded to a report of domestic violence at an apartment complex.But instead of finding the 911 caller or their alleged suspect, the cops tased, pepper-sprayed and beat a Native American man and shot and killed his dog.The disturbing encounter, captured in bystander video and body cam footage released by the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, has sparked outrage and divided residents in

  • Ohio woman attacks elderly Asian store owners after her card was declined

    A woman is wanted in Cleveland after going on a rampage at a local beauty store and attacking its elderly Asian owners over a failed purchase. Police said the woman was trying to buy something using a prepaid debit card, which was declined at the counter. In response, the store owners explained that they could not give her the items because her account didn't have any money.

  • Tampa police in hot water over "fake operation" at Ybor City strip club

    The Tampa Police Department is in some more hot water.A Citizens Review Board hearing this week, first reported by Fox 13, resulted in the discipline of Sgt. Daniel Rhodes, who was accused of running a "fake operation" to "blow money and have fun" at an Ybor City strip club last year.Why it matters: The finding comes at an especially turbulent time for TPD, which has been criticized for its increased use of force and chemical agents while nabbing the biggest budget increase among all U.S. metro

  • Suspect Arrested in ‘Forever Purge’ Shooting at California Movie Theater

    Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting at a movie theater in Corona, California, during a screening of the film “The Forever Purge” that left one dead and another injured, Corona police said in a statement. Detectives arrested Joseph Jimenez, 20, on Tuesday night after serving a search warrant. Officers responded to a call at 11:45 p.m. on Monday at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater and located a male and female both suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival. A 19-year-old

  • Cop facing felony charges after video of violent arrest released

    Officer John Haubert is seen in the video hitting Kyle Vinson with his gun at least seven times. Aurora's chief of police called the arrest, "a despicable act."

  • Video Of Texas Officer Aggressively Arresting A Teenage Girl And Her Mom Is Causing Outrage

    A viral video of a deputy from the sheriff's office arresting a Black, teenage girl is causing controversy.

  • Milwaukee man who killed 5 family members gets 205 years

    A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 205 years in prison for fatally shooting five members of his family and he offered no explanation for his actions, saying that he must have a lot of hate. Before receiving his sentence Tuesday, Christopher Stokes told the judge in Milwaukee County Circuit Court that he wasn't asking for leniency and that he deserved to be locked up. Killed were Teresa Thomas, 41, and her two children, 16-year-old Tiera Agee and 14-year-old Demetrius Thomas.

  • Body of missing woman discovered wrapped in plastic in basement, Oklahoma cops say

    Officers reportedly saw liquid leaking from a box below the home and insects escaping when they opened it.

  • Fired Kentucky nurse, husband plead guilty in Capitol riot case. Sentencing next.

    Lori Vinson made headlines for saying she wasn’t sorry for entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and “would do it again tomorrow.” She and her husband face sentencing next.

  • Horror Movie Screening Ends With TikTok Star Badly Wounded, Teen Girl Dead

    Instagram/GoFundMeA teen social media influencer was on life support Wednesday, and his friend was dead, after suffering gunshot wounds during the screening of a horror film at a theater in a mall southeast of Los Angeles earlier this week.The Corona Police Department said that 19-year-old Anthony Barajas had attended a Monday night showing of The Forever Purge, with Rylee Goodrich, 18. Hours later, the bloodied pair were discovered by theater workers, who hadn’t heard any gunshots.According to

  • Home Depot uses Bluetooth to prevent stolen items from working and combat organized retail crime

    Home Depot Inc. is using Bluetooth to deter organized retail crime, such as coordinated groups that steal from the retailer and take the goods to pawnshops or resell them on online marketplaces. Home Depot (HD) is piloting the use of the technology on power tools at select stores across select states. A stolen item equipped with this Bluetooth technology won’t operate.

  • Texan said she killed homeless woman in self defense – but she’s charged with murder

    The 34-year-old was walking her dog when she shot the homeless woman, officials said.

  • Stolen 1968 Pontiac Tempest Recovered After Nearly A Decade

    Justice has been served!

  • Florida woman ‘at the end of her rope’ kept autistic girl locked in a cage, police say

    A Florida woman was arrested over the weekend after police found she was keeping a child in a homemade cage.

  • 2nd former school employee dead amid investigation into sexual abuse of students

    A former Iowa high school administrator, who was under investigation for sexual misconduct involving a student, committed suicide this week. […] The post 2nd former school employee dead amid investigation into sexual abuse of students appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Woman fatally stabbed while walking dog in Atlanta park

    Authorities on Wednesday were searching for the person who fatally stabbed a woman who was walking her dog in one of Atlanta's most popular parks. Katherine Janness, 40, was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Police said Janness had been stabbed multiple times and Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as “gruesome.”

  • Yellowstone tourist was caught on camera too close to a grizzly. She was just charged

    Tourists in the past have been sentenced to jail time for harassing wildlife.