Arrest made in Oxford boat theft

Jul. 29—OXFORD — A Lafayette County man has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing a boat.

A resident in the 400 block of Hathorn Road reported that someone stole a boat from their house on July 26. The home's security cameras captured a picture of the vehicle that hauled away the boat. Oxford police were able to locate the truck that stole the boat later that same night.

Brandon Metts, 36, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with grand larceny. During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $10,000.

