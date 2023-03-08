Arrest made in Oxnard murder case

Oxnard police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting in December, authorities said Tuesday.

The crime took place on Dec. 5, when officers responded to a shooting victim in the 1200 block of West Gonzales Road shortly before 1 a.m. The block is east of the intersection of Gonzales and Ventura roads.

The victim, Oxnard resident John Carrillo, 20, had been shot in the chest and died at the scene, authorities said.

Oxnard Police Department investigators from several units — major crimes, violent crimes and special enforcement — identified the suspect as Michael Ortega, 23, of Oxnard, during their four-month investigation.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ortega was arrested on suspicion of murder at Ventura County jail, where he was already in custody for an unrelated case, the department said. He was also arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in a separate case that took place the night before the fatal shooting, police said.

Ortega had not been formally charged by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office as of Tuesday evening, online court records showed.

Police have previously said they believe the shooting was gang related.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Justin Songer at 805-385-7680.

This story may be updated.

