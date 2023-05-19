Arrest made in party shooting that left young woman dead. Merced Police release motive

A 19-year-old Merced man was arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 20-year-old woman who was shot while attending a party at a business complex in Merced in April, according to police.

Jose Kevin Valencia-Zavala, a known gang member, was denied entry at the party held at a marijuana vendor in the 1800 block of Grogan Avenue in Merced on April 21, according to the Merced Police Department.

Valencia-Zavala got upset and started fighting with other patrons. Valencia-Zavala left, but returned shortly and started shooting at people who were loitering outside the establishment.

The Merced Police Department received multiple calls about a shooting at approximately 7:34 p.m.

Officers responded and located 20-year-old Kaylie Lynn Allen suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. First responders provided lifesaving efforts, but Allen was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Valencia-Zavala’s arrest. He was arrested after a gang unit officer saw him leaving a motel on East Childs Avenue in Merced.

Valencia-Zavala was booked into the Merced County Jail. His bond was set at $1 million, according to jail records.

Merced police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Steven Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.