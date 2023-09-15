Arrest made in Pines after man takes a swing at police officer

Sep. 14—TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City police officer's intervention in an intoxicated man's attempt to chase another man Wednesday near the intersection of Division and 11th Streets, in an area called "the Pines," resulted in the arrest of the intoxicated man.

Just before 7 p.m., two city police officers and the Mobile Medical Response team were called to the scene where a 43-year-old man appeared to be unconscious, Lt. Adam Gray said.

They were trying to determine the man's level of intoxication when he jumped up and began to chase a 42-year-old Traverse City man who was nearby.

When one of the officers intervened, the 43-year-old man pulled at the officer's vest and took a swing. The officer, who was not hurt, broke free unscathed and arrested him. The man was charged with resisting and obstructing, a felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, Gray said.

The age and gender of the officer involved was not released.