Arrest made in Pittsburg assault, robbery

Jan. 21—PITTSBURG, Kan. — Location by police Wednesday afternoon of the suspect vehicle in the beating and robbing of a man in Pittsburg led to the arrest one of two suspects.

A white Ford pickup truck purportedly spotted leaving the scene of the Tuesday afternoon robbery at a residence in the 1000 block of East 16th Street was found at a residence in the 900 block of South Walnut Street, where Jerimiah L. Wools, 33, was taken into custody.

Wools has been charged with aggravated felony counts of battery, robbery and burglary as well as misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal carrying of a weapon in connection with beating and robbing of a 31-year-old man. He remained in custody Thursday with his bond set at $50,000.

The victim reported that two men entered the shed where he was and assaulted him before leaving with his cellphone and cash. Witnesses provided police with the description of a vehicle that led to Wednesday's arrest.

Pittsburg police said in a news release announcing the arrest Thursday that the identity of the second person remains unknown.