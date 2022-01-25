Arrest made after police chase in Morgantown

Jan. 25—MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University Police officers arrested a man after he led them on a high-speed chase in Morgantown on Friday.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Officer Hunt of the WVU Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Lincoln MKZ for driving 52 mph in a 25 mph zone on University Avenue.

The driver, who was later identified as Gary Neal II, 47, of Morgantown, then fled at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of the vehicle's proper lane and passing a vehicle in the wrong lane of traffic, the complaint said.

Officer Hunt stated in the complaint that Neal ran multiple red lights and one stop sign during the pursuit and after turning onto Beechurst Avenue reached speeds of 70 mph—the posted speed limit in that area is 25 mph.

The vehicle pursuit came to an end when Neal crashed the Lincoln into a snowbank and chain-link fence at the South High Street Plaza parking lot.

Neal then ran from the vehicle and officers on foot, the complaint said. Officers were able to apprehend Neal and took him into custody.

WVU Police cannot share additional information at this time and are unable to comment if Neal fled for reasons other than the speeding violation, as the investigation is ongoing.

Neal's bond was set at $10, 000. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on January 31.

