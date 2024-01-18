Arrest made after police discover dead body near Frankfort Avenue in DeLand

DeLand police arrested one individual after a body was discovered Thursday near a home on Frankfort Avenue, the department said in a press release.

Units were dispatched at 7:06 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of S. Frankfort Avenue in response to "a suspicious incident," department spokesperson Vicki Karr wrote in the release.

Detectives "canvassed the area and located a body nearby," which subsequently led to an arrest.

Fatal crash: DeLand man driving Mercedes van dies in early morning crash on I-95 in Brevard County

"Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public," Karr wrote. "The deceased individual’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin."

DeLand police detectives are still in the area investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: DeLand police officers discover body at Frankfort Ave. home, make arrest