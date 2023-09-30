Arrest made in Polk County hit and run crash that left 9-year-old child dead, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - An arrest has been made following a hit-and-run crash that left a 9-year-old riding his bicycle dead, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Gilbert Almaguer, 45, was taken into custody at his home and booked into Hardee County Jail after being located in Bowling Green.

Almaguer was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, a first-degree felony, deputies said.

Sheriff Grady Judd held a press conference Friday night describing what the suspected vehicle looked like – a 2015-2018 red four-door Chevrolet Silverado with a hitch and tinted windows.

Almaguer is set to be transferred to the Polk County Jail at a later date.