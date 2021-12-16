Arrest made in Portsmouth abandoned dog case

PORTSMOUTH — An arrest has been made in connection with two dogs that were left abandoned on Thanksgiving Day.

In a press release sent Thursday, the Portsmouth Police Department determined after a three-week investigation that Joneya Mack, 29, of Newport had neglected, then abandoned the two emaciated dogs.

Police say these two dogs, nicknamed Gravy and Turkey, were left abandoned on Thanksgiving.

The dogs were found on the morning of Nov. 25 at the Gardner Seveney Sports Complex. One of the dogs had to be euthanized because of poor health condition, while the other was taken to a veterinarian before being released to the Potter League for Animals, where it eventually will be available for adoption.

A reward of $15,500 from multiple anonymous donors was being offered for information that led to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible.

Newport Police responded to Mack's residence on Dec. 15 and took her into custody based on the affidavit warrant obtained by the Portsmouth Police.

Mack was charged with one count each of unnecessary cruelty of an animal, abandonment of an animal, felony unnecessary cruelty of an animal and felony abandonment of an animal.

Mack was later arraigned and released on bail from Portsmouth police headquarters. She is scheduled to be re-arraigned Thursday, Dec. 16, at the 2nd Division Courthouse in Newport.

