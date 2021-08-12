Arrest made in Princeton following discovery of large amount of drugs

Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph, W.Va.
·2 min read

Aug. 12—PRINCETON — Multiple charges were filed after a local woman was arrested on a warrant and found to be carrying marijuana, Oxycodone, methamphetamine and heroin.

The case began when Patrolman E.D. Leftwich with the Princeton Police Department saw a green Chevrolet Uplander being driven recklessly and failing to stop for a Stop sign at South 7th Street, according to the criminal complaint filed by Patrolman R.S. Dyson.

Leftwich initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of South 7th Street and Stafford Drive during the Aug. 1 incident. Dyson said he then arrived on the scene as Leftwich was checking the driver's information with Mercer County 911.

Dispatchers advised the officers that Jennifer Sue Wright, 38, of Princeton had an active warrant through the Mercer County Sheriff's Department for wanton endangerment, Dyson said in the report. While Leftwich performed an officer safety pat down, Wright "advised that she had some meth in her pocket."

Leftwich then secured "a small tin box with what appeared to be a crystal like substance consistent to methamphetamine and a brown powdery substance consistent to heroin in a small plastic baggy," Dyson said. "I then asked Wright if there was anything else inside the vehicle and she advised there was a small tool box behind the driver's seat."

Dyson said he conducted a vehicle search and "located numerous amounts of different shaped and colored pills in each of their own small plastic baggies along with two digital scales, multiple different sized clear baggies which are used for packaging of illegal substances, US Currency and a bag of a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana. Additionally located was a pink bag with 46 syringes."

Dyson said in the criminal complaint that at the police department, he identified two plastic bags containing 10 pills apiece of Oxycodone, a Schedule II controlled substance, and one plastic bag containing three pills of Clonazepam, which is a Schedule IV controlled substance. Three small bags containing about 4 grams "of a brown powdery substance consistent with heroin, which is a Schedule I controlled substance," was found as well. Another bag containing about 17 grams "of a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana, a Schedule I controlled substance, was found. There was also $380 in cash.

Wright was charged with possession with intent to deliver Oxycodone, Clonazepam, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, Dyson said. Wright was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment. There was no record Wednesday of her being held at the jail.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to urge Congress to lower prescription drug costs

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday will call on U.S. lawmakers to enact legislation aimed at lowering drug prices, including allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices and imposing penalties on drugmakers that hike prices faster than inflation, the White House said. "While the pharmaceutical companies have done enormous work by developing life-saving COVID-19 vaccines alongside the United States’ best scientists, crippling drug prices are unacceptable," Biden will note in a speech scheduled for 11:15 a.m. (1515 GMT), according to a White House official. The Democratic president's remarks aim to lay out his vision to help reduce the costs for prescription medications as part of his Build Back Better agenda he is seeking to push through Congress as the nation continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Documents detail 2019 shooting involving KCPD officers accused in excessive force cases

    During an interview with investigators, one of the officers said he thought the Taser might have been left inside their patrol car.

  • Poland faces harmed ties with US, Israel over disputed bills

    Poland is looking at a more difficult relationship with two allies, the United States and Israel, after lawmakers passed separate bills — one dealing with foreign ownership of media and the other affecting the property rights of the families of Holocaust survivors — which the Polish government had been warned to drop. The European Union also slammed the media bill on Thursday as undermining media freedom, adding to pre-existing strains between Warsaw and Brussels from the EU's perception of democratic backsliding in member nation Poland. The bills passed the lower house of the Polish parliament on Wednesday, and still require Senate approval and the signature of the president, who supports the right-wing party that has governed the country since 2015.

  • US ‘archbishop’ touts bleach as Covid ‘miracle cure’ from Colombia jail cell

    Mark Grenon distributing bleach to at least 75 other prisonersGrenon, facing US charges, getting product via secret channels La Picota prison in Bogota, where Grenon is being held. Grenon appears to have use of a clandestine phone which allows him to remain in full contact with the outside world. Photograph: Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images The head of a phoney church who is in jail in Colombia awaiting extradition to the US to face trial for selling bleach fluids as a “miracle cure” for Covid-19 i

  • Flooding hits Michigan amid another round of Midwest storms

    Heavy rains brought flooding to parts of Michigan early Thursday, shutting down some freeways in the Detroit area, as waves of thunderstorms made their way across large swaths of the Midwest. Heat warnings and heat advisories were in effect for another day Thursday. Portions of interstates 94 and 696 were closed early Thursday in the Detroit area, along with a stretch of I-696 in Livingston County.

  • Over half of crypto tokens stolen in $610 million hack now returned, Poly Network says

    Hackers behind one of the biggest ever digital coin heists have now returned over half of the $610 million-plus they stole, the cryptocurrency platform targeted by the hack said on Thursday. Poly Network, a platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions, said on Twitter https://twitter.com/PolyNetwork2/status/1425733950614360064 that, as of 0818 GMT, hackers had returned $342 million of the currencies stolen. Poly Network, which allows users to transfer or swap tokens across different blockchains, said on Tuesday it had been hit by the cyberheists, urging the culprits to return the stolen funds.

  • Google search led to arrest of cleared campaigner

    An innocent housing campaigner was suspected of hacking after sharing documents he found online.

  • ICE deportation agents ordered not to detain crime victims

    By minimizing the "chilling effect" of potential deportation, the policy change can encourage undocumented immigrants to contact law enforcement, ICE argued.

  • UK Salon Industry Long Underserved Black Clients. It's Vowing to Change That.

    LEEDS, England — The purr of the gold clippers breaks the silence inside the Piranha Hair Studio as Qasim Sajjad teaches a lesson on how to cut Black hair. Brian Swarry, the studio’s owner, offers extra instruction via Facetime while a junior hairdresser watches and listens. It is an unremarkable scene, except that the junior hairdresser is white. For years, Swarry, 48, known as Barber B, has built a reputation in an industry tailored to white customers for teaching trainees of all races to cut

  • Cannabis Crossing US-Mexico Border Now Going In the Opposite Direction, Thanks Partly To California Rappers

    This is an interesting switch. The most sought-after weed exchanging hands at the U.S.-Mexico border is coming from the green fields of California and being sold in Mexico, instead of the other way around. According to a Washington Post’s source who happens to be a cannabis dealer in Mexico City, California-imported weed dominates a booming boutique market in Mexico rather than weed from traditional sources such as the Sinaloa cartel or the newly independent “ethical growers.” “The demand here f

  • Authorities seize 2.8 tons of meth and fentanyl at U.S. border

    Officials said it is "believed to be one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in the nation's history."

  • Letters to the Editor: This is why California's Proposition 12 is so unfair to pork producers nationwide

    Pig farmers were already following practices informed by veterinarians. Now, California's new regulations threaten the nation's pork supply.

  • Former top horse trainer Jorge Navarro pleads guilty in major doping scandal and will pay back $26 million in winnings

    A once-renowned thoroughbred trainer pleaded guilty Wednesday in a wide-ranging horse doping scandal that caused at least one animal to die of a heart attack and that involved a disqualified Kentucky Derby winner, authorities said. Jorge Navarro, 46, who was once considered among the best trainers in racing, admitted he had secretly been juicing his horses for years with illegal substances, some of which were dubbed “monkey” or “red acid.” As part of his plea, Navarro has agreed to pay nearly $26 million in penalties, reflecting the winnings he had fraudulently obtained through the scheme, federal prosecutors said.

  • Have your say: Should Prince Andrew ever return to public life?

    Prince Charles is said to believe there is no way back for Andrew.

  • Giants so thin along O-line that Ben Wilkerson is taking practice snaps

    The New York Giants are currently so thin along their offensive line that assistant coach Ben Wilkerson is taking practice snaps.

  • Want to noodle dance at Dead & Company shows? You'll need to bring proof of vaccination

    The Grateful Dead offshoot is the latest in a growing list of artists who are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test result to attend their concerts.

  • Poison Hemlock, a Toxic and Invasive Plant, Is Spreading to Gardens Across the Country

    This dangerous weed is easy to confuse with Queen Anne's lace, a harmless wildflower. Here's what you need to know to keep yourself safe.

  • Watch Dr. Pimple Popper Slay A 'Snake Charmer' Pilar Cyst In A New Video

    “Slithering into your lunch break with this one!"

  • Embrace fear: Free climber scales another London skyscraper

    Embrace the fear or risk death. “I know how to get into that mindset, I know how to not be overwhelmed by fear but to control it and utilize it, and use it to my advantage, and that’s what I do every single climb and that’s what I did today,” he said after climbing the 23-story Unex Tower in the east London district of Stratford. King-Thompson, who was jailed two years ago after climbing London's tallest building, The Shard, says he's trying to raise awareness about climate change following flooding in London last month.

  • Husband shares how wife gave birth in a gas station: ‘Your wife is a rock star’

    One baby had a seriously dramatic entry into the world.