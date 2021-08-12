Arrest made in Princeton following discovery of large amount of drugs

Aug. 12—PRINCETON — Multiple charges were filed after a local woman was arrested on a warrant and found to be carrying marijuana, Oxycodone, methamphetamine and heroin.

The case began when Patrolman E.D. Leftwich with the Princeton Police Department saw a green Chevrolet Uplander being driven recklessly and failing to stop for a Stop sign at South 7th Street, according to the criminal complaint filed by Patrolman R.S. Dyson.

Leftwich initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of South 7th Street and Stafford Drive during the Aug. 1 incident. Dyson said he then arrived on the scene as Leftwich was checking the driver's information with Mercer County 911.

Dispatchers advised the officers that Jennifer Sue Wright, 38, of Princeton had an active warrant through the Mercer County Sheriff's Department for wanton endangerment, Dyson said in the report. While Leftwich performed an officer safety pat down, Wright "advised that she had some meth in her pocket."

Leftwich then secured "a small tin box with what appeared to be a crystal like substance consistent to methamphetamine and a brown powdery substance consistent to heroin in a small plastic baggy," Dyson said. "I then asked Wright if there was anything else inside the vehicle and she advised there was a small tool box behind the driver's seat."

Dyson said he conducted a vehicle search and "located numerous amounts of different shaped and colored pills in each of their own small plastic baggies along with two digital scales, multiple different sized clear baggies which are used for packaging of illegal substances, US Currency and a bag of a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana. Additionally located was a pink bag with 46 syringes."

Dyson said in the criminal complaint that at the police department, he identified two plastic bags containing 10 pills apiece of Oxycodone, a Schedule II controlled substance, and one plastic bag containing three pills of Clonazepam, which is a Schedule IV controlled substance. Three small bags containing about 4 grams "of a brown powdery substance consistent with heroin, which is a Schedule I controlled substance," was found as well. Another bag containing about 17 grams "of a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana, a Schedule I controlled substance, was found. There was also $380 in cash.

Wright was charged with possession with intent to deliver Oxycodone, Clonazepam, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, Dyson said. Wright was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment. There was no record Wednesday of her being held at the jail.

