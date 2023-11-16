Arrest made as probe into Columbus car dealership finds $800,000 in fraud, police say

One person has been arrested after police received 21 reported cases of fraud and theft totaling over $800,000 at a Columbus car dealership, according to authorities.

Columbus Police said an investigation into Sports and Imports in the 1000 block of Veterans Parkway began in the spring when multiple people came forward alleging fraudulent activities involving the business.

A police investigation revealed losses of $819,052.77, according a news release.

“The amount doesn’t include the number of vehicles that have been mistitled with multiple loans on them,” police said.

Authorities arrested Sama Moore, 59, who is currently in the Lee County Jail in Alabama awaiting extradition.

She is charged her with multiple crimes, including:

Five counts of identity fraud Nine counts of felony theft by conversion Eight counts of felony theft by taking Four counts of felony theft by deception Four counts of felony deposit account fraud Eight counts of forgery first degree