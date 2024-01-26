Arrest made after production crew’s equipment stolen at Statesville hotel

Police in Statesville have arrested a man they say he stole a production’s equipment and luggage at a Courtyard Marriott on Monday morning.

James Clifford Collins Jr., 45, was charged with felony larceny and possession of stolen property. Officials said the production crew’s equipment and luggage was left unattended in the hotel’s parking lot for brief period. The crew came back to their car to find that their belongings were stolen.

Police found Collins’ vehicle and recovered all property from his home.

Channel 9 learned that the Military Makeover production crew were the crew that had their belongings stolen. They were in the Statesville area over the weekend to shoot a makeover event for a military veteran.

Collins Jr. has been given a $5,000 secured bond.

