Arrest made in rape case from Perkins

Jul. 14—A Guthrie man was arrested by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents for allegedly committing first-degree rape in Perkins.

Van Millyon Jirdon, 24, was booked into the Payne County Jail on July 2, with bond in the amount of $100,000.

Jirdon was arrested after a woman reported to Perkins police March 8 that Jirdon raped her. OSBI agent Lynda Stevens was requested in June to offer investigative assistance.

According to the probable cause affidavit written by Stevens, the alleged victim was friends with Jirdon. On March 5 the victim, some of her co-workers and Jirdon were hanging out at Tree House Tavern.

The affidavit said they were all consuming alcohol, and since Jirdon had been drinking and lived in Guthrie, he asked to stay at the victim's house. It also said the victim wanted to be a good friend, so she allowed him to stay on her couch.

Once they arrived at her residence, the affidavit said she took a sleeping pill and went to bed, because "she had a lot to do the following morning."

According to the affidavit, the victim woke up to Jirdon assaulting her. She was laying with her back toward Jirdon at the time of the assault.

Stevens wrote in the affidavit that the victim was scared Jirdon would hurt her if he knew she was awake, so she pretended to be asleep.

The affidavit said after the assault Jirdon left her residence, and the victim got up and locked her door.

The victim reported the alleged rape March 8 after confiding in a friend about the incident the previous day.

The affidavit said there were text messages from Jirdon to the victim that corroborated the story.

"Hell, if you even wanna turn me into the cops or sum cuz what I did was wrong and just can't justify by saying I was drunk," his text message read in the affidavit.

He is scheduled for his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon to have counsel.