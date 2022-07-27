Arrest made in rape outside Joplin factory

Jul. 27—A 27-year-old employee of a Joplin plant was arrested and charged Tuesday with raping a co-worker in a designated smoking area outside the plant.

Police Capt. William Davis said Edgar E. Ruiz-Espana is charged with first-degree rape of a Joplin woman and is being held without bond, He described Ruiz-Espana as a Guatemalan national who has been residing in Carthage and working at AJM Packaging under a false name.

Davis said police were called to the plant at 3400 Enterprise Ave. on Monday regarding a sexual assault that had taken place there Friday in an area outside where workers were permitted to smoke on breaks.

The woman had gone there on a break and was returning inside when Ruiz-Espana purportedly grabbed her and ultimately raped her behind some pallets and shipping containers, Davis said.