Arrest made in Reading shooting

Jun. 1—A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with shooting another man in the chest over the weekend in a home on North Fifth Street.

Jamie Acevedo, no address provided, was taken into custody Tuesday. He is awaiting arraignment on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime and other related charges.

According to Reading Police:

Officers were called to the 500 block of Walnut Street just before 6 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting victim.

When they arrived, police found a 31-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his chest. A second man had a minor head injury.

Neither injury was life-threatening. The gunshot victim was taken by ambulance to Reading Hospital for treatment.

Based on an investigation, police determined that the victims had been inside an apartment in the 100 block North Fifth Street when Acevedo entered.

Acevedo struck the one victim in the head with a gun and then shot the other victim.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Reading Police at 610-655-6246.