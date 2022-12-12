Arrest made after real estate agent miscarried following kidnap attempt, AZ cops say

A man accused of assaulting and trying to kidnap a pregnant real estate agent showing a home in Arizona was arrested in Texas, police said.

Polce were notified of Donasti Davonsiea’s arrest in El Paso on Dec. 8, the Tucson Police Department said in a Dec. 12 email to McClatchy News.

On the day of the attack, Oct. 8, Davonsiea, 37, is accused of assaulting the woman “with a weapon” and trying to “physically restrain her” at a home in North-Central Tucson, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release, McClatchy News previously reported.

The woman escaped and called 911 after a struggle with Davonsiea, according to police.

After identifying Davonsiea as a suspect, a warrant was issued for his arrest, Tucson police said.

The woman miscarried three days after the attack, Tucson police said.

Davonsiea, who had an arrest warrant for “manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and attempted armed robbery,” is awaiting extradition, Tucson police said.

