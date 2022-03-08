Arrest made in recent killing

Mar. 8—HIGH POINT — Police arrested a 19-year-old man Monday in a fatal shooting that happened last week in the northern part of the city.

Lamontae Shkei Skyshun Bethea, 19, of High Point was charged with second-degree murder in the March 2 death of Laqualius Little, 21, who was found shot outside a Northpoint Avenue apartment complex in what police called a family dispute. Little died while in surgery at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Police have not released what Bethea's relationship to Little was.

High Point Police Department detectives found Bethea with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service's Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, but police did not say where Bethea was arrested.

Police said the investigation continues to determine the motive and circumstances of the shooting.

Bethea also was charged with probation violation and injury to property. He was being held with no bond allowed in the Guilford County Jail in High Point.

Little's death was the fifth homicide in High Point in 2022.