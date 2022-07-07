Arrest made in recent shooting death

Jul. 7—HIGH POINT — Police have arrested an 18-year-old from Thomasville and charged him in last weekend's fatal shooting at the intersection of Centennial Street and University Parkway.

Bailey C. Reinolds is charged with first-degree murder, the High Point Police Department announced Thursday afternoon. Reinolds, who was arrested Wednesday at the police headquarters on Westchester Drive without incident, was being held in the Guilford County Jail with no bond allowed.

The arrest stems from the shooting of two young men in a car Saturday night at the east High Point intersection. Jeremiah L. Moore, 19, of Greensboro was killed, and Isaiah H. Wall, 18, of High Point was wounded.

After the shooting the two men traveled about a half-mile north to the intersection of Eastchester and Lassiter drives, where police officers found them after a call about an assault with a deadly weapon.

Moore and Wall were taken to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where Moore later died.

The High Point Police Department hasn't released any other information about the shooting, including a possible motive.

The fatal shooting was the city of High Point's 10th homicide in 2022.

Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Someone can download the P3 tips app in their app store and submit their tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.

