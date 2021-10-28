Arrest made related to homicide, string of violent crimes in Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas police believe one woman is responsible for a fatal shooting, a stabbing, two motor vehicle thefts and two car crashes in an apparent series of random crimes that unfolded Wednesday.

An alert was issued by police Wednesday afternoon seeking a dangerous and possibly armed person following a fatal shooting in the city. A person of interest fitting the description, a woman in her late 20s or early 30s, was taken into police custody by officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department about 90 minutes later, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for Kansas City, Kansas police.

Police have yet to confirm that the woman arrested is actually the person sought. But Kansas City, Kansas police believe she may be the same woman responsible for the crimes that began early Wednesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., a car was stolen from a Sam’s Club supermarket in the 10500 block of Parallel Parkway. It belonged to an employee of the Legends Center shopping plaza who was unaware of the theft and who did not report it stolen until later, Chartrand said.

That car was then involved in a collision at 83rd Street and State Avenue at 10:18 a.m. The woman sought by police drove away from the scene of the crash, Chartrand said.

While police were on scene at the first crash, they were alerted to another incident a few blocks away near 78th Street and Tauromee Avenue. A driver told police a woman matching the same description had rammed her car into theirs before fleeing the area on foot.

Then the same woman “somehow gained entrance” to a home on the same block and stabbed an elderly woman who was inside, Chartrand said. The stabbing victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

As detectives were investigating that crime, Chartrand said, they were called shortly after 1 p.m. to a shooting roughly two blocks away in the 7900 block of Sandusky Avenue. Responding officers found a homeowner — an adult male — shot dead in the driveway. His identity has yet to be disclosed by police.

Based on the early findings of the investigation, and the time lapse between the stabbing and shooting, Chartrand said detectives believe the woman may have gained entry to the man’s home and confronted him after he pulled into the driveway. After the shooting, she is accused of taking his vehicle, a red Hyundai, and speeding off on Interstate 70 eastbound.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department issued a public safety alert on Wednesday afternoon as they seek a woman wanted in connection with a homicide. She was last seen driving a red red Hyundai Tucson, according to police.

The red Hyundai was later found by Kansas City, Missouri police in the 1400 block of Prospect Avenue, Chartrand said. The woman was apprehended by officers nearby.

Chartrand said the violent behavior of the woman appeared to be “erratic” and “desperate.” And she said there is nothing currently to suggest the woman knew any of the victims.

“We have no reason to believe that she knew any of these individuals at this point,” Chartrand said.