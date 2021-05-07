Arrest made in reported Hunt County child sex trafficking case

May 6—A Kaufman County man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, charged with sexual assaulting a child and child trafficking.

Cristobal Martinez-Godinez, 26, of Terrell was arrested at his home by deputies with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office on three indictments filed by the Hunt County grand jury.

Martinez-Godinez was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center Thursday morning on a total of $550,000 bond on one indictment with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one indictment for child trafficking-engaging in sexual conduct.

Each of the indictments appear to have been issued sealed from the grand jury when it met for its April session, pending the suspect's arrest and arraignment on the charges.

The indictments had not yet been made public as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

It was not immediately known whether Martinez-Godinez has an attorney or whether he would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the district courts in Hunt County.