Arrest made in Ripley County homicide

Mar. 30—RIPLEY COUNTY — On Friday, March 26, 2021, Indiana State Police Detectives arrested a Ripley County man for the murder of a 36-year-old Ripley County woman that occurred in January 2021 near Holton, Indiana.

As was reported in Tuesday's Daily News, the investigation by detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post determined that a 9-1-1 call was placed in the early morning hours of Jan. 11, 2021 after Kristina Krissy Jones was found unresponsive in the bathroom of a residence on CR 700 W., just north of Holton.

Jones was pronounced deceased at the scene and was found to have injuries that indicated she was the victim of a homicide.

An autopsy that was conducted shortly after her death indicated that Jones died as a result of gunshot wounds.

The investigation led to a suspect, Jordan Knudson, 36, who was formerly in a relationship with Jones.

At the conclusion of the two-month long investigation, the case was presented to the Ripley County Prosecutor's Office for review. As a result, a warrant was issued for Jordan Knudson for one count of murder, a Level 1 felony.

Indiana State Police detectives arrested Knudson Friday when he arrived at the Jennings County Courthouse in North Vernon for a hearing on a different matter. He was then incarcerated at the Ripley County Jail pending his initial appearance in Ripley County Circuit Court. A cash bond of $2 million was requested by the Ripley County Prosecutor and approved by the Ripley Circuit Court.