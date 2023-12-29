Arrest made in road rage shooting after family shot at near Port of Brunswick, Glynn police say

An arrest has been made in what the Glynn County Police Department is calling a road rage shooting.

Jalen Cook, 21, is facing four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm, according to a news release from GCPD.

Police said officers executed a search warrant at Cook’s home on Friday. During that search, police “located evidence in relation to the shooting,” the release said.

Cook was taken into custody and “confessed to the shooting” and was taken to the Glynn County Detention Center.

Action News Jax told you earlier this week that a man and woman were hit by bullets Tuesday afternoon while driving near the Port of Brunswick.

Police said in a news release the shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. as a family from Brunswick -- the man, his wife, and two small children -- were driving north on U.S. 17 near Joe Frank Harris Boulevard just before the Sidney Lanier Bridge.

The man told police that two cars pulled out in front of him, causing him to slam on his brakes. One of the cars sped off; a second car, which police describe as a silver sedan, pulled up alongside the man.

Shots were fired and the man was hit by a bullet, but “it did not penetrate,” police said. The man’s wife, who was sitting in the front passenger’s seat, was shot in the neck.

The children were not hurt, police said.

Police are still investigating and anyone with additional knowledge of this incident is asked to contact the GCPD Criminal Investigations Division at (912) 554-7802, the non-emergency number at (912) 554-3645, or report it anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

