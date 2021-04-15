Arrest made in road rage stabbing

Apr. 14—TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a road rage incident that resulted in a stabbing.

The stabbing occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Culver Road and West Silver Lake. The suspect, a 24-year-old Garfield Township man, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and booked into the Grand Traverse County jail.

The man stabbed is a 30-year-old, also from Garfield Township. He was taken to Munson Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He is now in stable condition at Munson Hospital.

Deputies said an argument occurred after the suspect and another passenger drove by the man's house. Grand Traverse Sheriff's Lt. Chris Oosse said the issue was about the suspect's driving behavior and speeding in the neighborhood.

The man got in his car followed the suspect, who stopped at an intersection, got out of his car and began stabbing the man at least with a folding knife through the open driver's side window.

Oosse said the two men are neighborhood acquaintances, and he does not know at this time of any other instances between the two.

It is unknown if there will be any charges against the man following the suspect. Oosee said none were documented by deputies.

