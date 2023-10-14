PRINCE GEORGE — Police have arrested a Petersburg man in connection with an armed robbery Thursday.

Alchedric Dixon Jr., 27, has been charged in the hold-up of a convenience store on Prince George Drive, also known as state Route 156. In addition to the robbery charge, Dixon also has been charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and police said more charges could be filed.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Arrest made in robbery at Prince George County store