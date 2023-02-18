Arrest made in Royse City homicide case

Feb. 17—An estranged husband has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 37-year-old Royse City woman, according to Royse City police.

Corey Wayne Griffin was being held Friday at the Rockwall County Detention Center on a charge of murder, according to a news release issued Friday by Royse City Police Chief Kirk Aldridge. Griffin is accused of killing Chelsie Loren Griffin.

On Thursday at 12:08 p.m., Royse City police officers were dispatched to the scene to check the welfare of a female resident in the 2500 block of Perdenales Drive in Royse City. After gaining entry into the home, officers found Chelsie Griffin deceased in the kitchen. There were signs of violence at the scene, including broken glass and overturned furniture, according to police.

During the course of an investigation, police identified her estranged husband, Corey Griffin, as a suspect in her killing. He was soon located in Rockwall and arrested, according to police.