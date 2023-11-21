Arrest made after Sacramento sideshow

(FOX40.COM) –One man was arrested under the suspicion of firearm related crimes after participating in a local sideshow, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said they received information about a sideshow that was scheduled to happen Sunday night in the Sacramento area near Dry Creek Road and North Avenue. Officers showed up to the area and monitored a vehicle that they say was engaged sideshow activity.

When it was safe, officers said conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Rio Linda Boulevard and Grace Avenue and found a loaded firearm. The 22-year-old driver and Oakland resident was arrested around 11 p.m. and booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

